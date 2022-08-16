Our Staff Reporter

Flag hoisting ceremony held at FJWU

RAWALPINDI – Keeping its traditions alive, Fatima Jinnah Women University celebrated Independence Day with great enthusiasm and veneration at varsity campus, informed a spokesman on Monday.

The flag hosting ceremony was performed by Dr. Saima Hamid, Vice Chancellor, FJWU in the university premises. National Anthem was also played on this occasion. University faculty, large number of students and staff members attended the ceremony.

When a great nation honours the sacrifices of its ancestors through relentless struggle, steady advancement, and strong morale, hard times turn out to be just the hours of testing, Vice Chancellor Dr. Saima stated during his speech at the occasion. She said despite of all challenges we faced in past 75 years as a country, our spirits have never faltered rather the morale has substantially improved. She asserted that she firmly believes that if each person makes an attempt to advance any institution, the nation will start to advance in terms of education, economy, and culture.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

National song, speech competitions held at PAC

Karachi

CM Murad terms Imran Khan a ‘great entertainer’

Karachi

Monsoon rains: by-poll on Karachi’s NA-245 hangs in balance

Karachi

Man arrested for using green number plates on private vehicle

Karachi

KU issues mark sheets of MA annual exam

Karachi

Police ordered to assist citizens in rains

Karachi

Gill’s statement based on Imran’s narrative: Shazia Marri

Karachi

Wahab inaugurates Azadi Cup football tournament

Karachi

Sindh will be capable of producing own vaccines: Pechuho

Karachi

Sindh working expeditiously to meet energy needs: Shaikh

1 of 3,377

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More