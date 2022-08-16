Flag hoisting ceremony held at FJWU

RAWALPINDI – Keeping its traditions alive, Fatima Jinnah Women University celebrated Independence Day with great enthusiasm and veneration at varsity campus, informed a spokesman on Monday.

The flag hosting ceremony was performed by Dr. Saima Hamid, Vice Chancellor, FJWU in the university premises. National Anthem was also played on this occasion. University faculty, large number of students and staff members attended the ceremony.

When a great nation honours the sacrifices of its ancestors through relentless struggle, steady advancement, and strong morale, hard times turn out to be just the hours of testing, Vice Chancellor Dr. Saima stated during his speech at the occasion. She said despite of all challenges we faced in past 75 years as a country, our spirits have never faltered rather the morale has substantially improved. She asserted that she firmly believes that if each person makes an attempt to advance any institution, the nation will start to advance in terms of education, economy, and culture.