APP

Flood monitoring camps put on alert: DC Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday said the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration had put the flood monitoring camps on alert in the wake of more rains, predicted by Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Assistant commissioners, Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad staff and magistrates would periodically review the rainwater situation in the low-lying areas and streams, said the DC in a news statement. He said rescue personnel with de-watering pumps and other machinery were present in the monitoring camps. Pre-emptive measures were taken by the ICT administration to cope with any emergency situation, he added.

The DC said an alert had been issued due to high-water level in the Rawal Dam amidst torrential rains. Spillways of the Rawal Dam would be opened from 2pm to 6pm. He advised the people to stay away from the banks of streams and nullahs as the section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code was imposed in this regard. The flow of water in streams and nullahs may be accelerated due to opening of spillways and more rains.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

PM constitutes committee to address problems faced by foreign companies

International

EU, other states urge Russia to withdraw forces from Ukrainian nuclear power plant

Newspaper

Babar Azam looks forward to first bilateral series against Netherlands

Entertainment

Anne Heche organs donated as actress is taken off life support

Headlines

Nawaz Sharif to return in September

National

PM directs to provide Rs50,000 cash relief to each flood-affected family

National

Govt raises petrol price by Rs6.72/litre

National

Govt working to amend laws to repeal ban on Nawaz before his return

National

Imran stays away from Gill’s remarks, calls them ‘wrong’

National

Pakistan, KSA to expedite co-op in investment, energy, trade

1 of 9,806

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More