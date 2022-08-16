Floods in ,Balochistan

Flash floods due to heavy rains has become a yearly event for places like Lasbela and DG Khan. The reason is that these regions have vast plain land with little or no vegetation.

The government should therefore use this year’s flooding as an opportunity to find best routes for water. They can take satellite images to map the natural route of water when floods recede.

Once a route is mapped the government can then work to construct a rain water drain and plant trees along the banks of it for additional support. Hopefully once the rain water drain is constructed it will allow construction of water storage lakes. This will help increase agriculture farming in the region and create jobs for the locals.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR.,

Peshawar.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

National song, speech competitions held at PAC

Karachi

CM Murad terms Imran Khan a ‘great entertainer’

Karachi

Monsoon rains: by-poll on Karachi’s NA-245 hangs in balance

Karachi

Man arrested for using green number plates on private vehicle

Karachi

KU issues mark sheets of MA annual exam

Karachi

Police ordered to assist citizens in rains

Karachi

Gill’s statement based on Imran’s narrative: Shazia Marri

Karachi

Wahab inaugurates Azadi Cup football tournament

Karachi

Sindh will be capable of producing own vaccines: Pechuho

Karachi

Sindh working expeditiously to meet energy needs: Shaikh

1 of 3,923

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More