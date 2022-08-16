Floods in ,Balochistan

Flash floods due to heavy rains has become a yearly event for places like Lasbela and DG Khan. The reason is that these regions have vast plain land with little or no vegetation.

The government should therefore use this year’s flooding as an opportunity to find best routes for water. They can take satellite images to map the natural route of water when floods recede.

Once a route is mapped the government can then work to construct a rain water drain and plant trees along the banks of it for additional support. Hopefully once the rain water drain is constructed it will allow construction of water storage lakes. This will help increase agriculture farming in the region and create jobs for the locals.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR.,

Peshawar.