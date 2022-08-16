APP

Gold price declines by Rs4300 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.4300 on Monday and was sold at Rs.134,200 in the local market against its sale at Rs.138,500 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also declined by Rs.3686 and was sold at Rs.115,055 against its sale at Rs.118,741 whereas prices of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs.105,467 against its sale at Rs.108,846. The price of per tola silver declined by Rs20 to Rs.1540 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs17.14 to Rs1320.30, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported.

More Stories
Islamabad

National song, speech competitions held at PAC

Karachi

CM Murad terms Imran Khan a ‘great entertainer’

Karachi

Monsoon rains: by-poll on Karachi’s NA-245 hangs in balance

Karachi

Man arrested for using green number plates on private vehicle

Karachi

KU issues mark sheets of MA annual exam

Karachi

Police ordered to assist citizens in rains

Karachi

Gill’s statement based on Imran’s narrative: Shazia Marri

Karachi

Wahab inaugurates Azadi Cup football tournament

Karachi

Sindh will be capable of producing own vaccines: Pechuho

Karachi

Sindh working expeditiously to meet energy needs: Shaikh

1 of 3,937

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More