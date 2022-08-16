Health ministry rejects DRAP’s summary to increase medicine prices

The health ministry on Tuesday rejected the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan’s (DRAP) summary to increase the prices of medicines.

According to the spokesperson for the health ministry, the DRAP forwarded a summary, seeking an increase in the prices of more than 40 medicines.

The Summary was rejected by Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel. The government is committed to providing relief to the masses.

DRAP okays hiking paracetamol price Earlier, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) okayed hiking the price of paracetamol used to treat fever, fixing the rate up to Rs2.67 per tablet.