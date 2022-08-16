Health ministry rejects DRAP’s summary to increase medicine prices

The health ministry on Tuesday rejected the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan’s (DRAP) summary to increase the prices of medicines.

According to the spokesperson for the health ministry, the DRAP forwarded a summary, seeking an increase in the prices of more than 40 medicines.

The Summary was rejected by Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel. The government is committed to providing relief to the masses.

DRAP okays hiking paracetamol price Earlier, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) okayed hiking the price of paracetamol used to treat fever, fixing the rate up to Rs2.67 per tablet.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

CM Punjab hands over modern machinery, vehicles to Rescue 1122

Lahore

Punjab Uplifts Major Sectors by Approving Various Development Schemes in PDWP Forum

Lahore

‘Nawaz Sharif strongly opposed hike in petrol price’

National

PML-N to nominate Hamza Shahbaz for PA Opposition Leader slot

National

Pak vs Ned Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s Match

National

Parvez Elahi challenges ECP’s jurisdiction in PML-Q intra-party election case

National

High level of flood reaches Nala dike in Gujranwala

Karachi

Toyota Indus Motors reduces prices

National

Pakistan-Iran train service partially restored

National

Nawaz Sharif opposes hike in petroleum prices: Maryam Nawaz

1 of 10,416

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More