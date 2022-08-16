Heavy rain turns weather pleasant in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi-The weather in various parts of district turned pleasant on Monday after heavy rain.

The weather is likely to remain cloudy on Tuesday with some chances of thunderstorm and rain, according to Met Office.

The Met Office officials said Saidpur Village received 8mm rain, Bokra14mm, Golra 11mm, PMD (H-8/2) 22mm, Shamasabad 17mm and Chaklala 30mm. Basin mean was 13.45 where the water level in Katarian and Gawalmandi was 5 and 4 feet respectively, they said.

They added that the district government had also issued pre-water alert: 11.4 feet for Katarian while 8.3 feet for Gawalmandi.

According to details, heavy rain that hit the district on Sunday night and Monday broke the heatwave.

The weather has become pleasant due to heavy rain in and around Rawalpindi. However, the rainwater has also gathered on the streets and major roads including Nadim Colony, Mohan Pura, Arya Mohala, Raja Bazaar, Shakrial, Kuri Road, Pirwadhai Underpass, Committe Chowk Underpass, Saddar, Peshawar Road, Dhoke Syedan and GT Road and Adiala Road were flooded due to poor drainage system.

However, the teams of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officials and sanitary workers came into action under the command of Managing Director Muhammad Tanvir to pump out water with heavy machinery to facilitate the citizens.

WAPDA suspended electricity supply in many areas soon after rain doubling the miseries of the citizens. There was intense loadshedding in areas of Adiala Road, Sadiq Town, Mumtaz Market, Ali Town, Jarahi, Khatanan and suburbs.

“We were suffering a lot due to heat wave and continuous loadshedding. However, the two spells of rain gave us respite as weather turned pleasant,” said Ahmed Abu Bakar, a resident of Murree Road, said.

He added rains would also help in overwhelming water shortage issue in the area.

Another citizen Amir Ali was of view that recent spells of rains inundated the low-lying areas including Kuri Road causing hardship to the residents.

A spokesman to WASA Umer told media that heavy rains hit twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours. He said the WASA staff is present on roads and in street to help out people and to pump out water following the directions of MD Muhammad Tanvir.

He said that so far the twin cities received 25mm rain. He said that the underground water level rose due to heavy rains. “This will also help in recharging tube-wells of WASA,” he said.

He said that the district government and WASA are on high alert regarding water level in Nullah Leh.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast more rains across the country in the next 48 hours, while an alert has also been issued to the concerned departments.

