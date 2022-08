Water came out from the banks of the flood relief in Nala dike in Gujranwala.

Flood water entered Ladhar village.

Tafanala, Bhupar and Chak Ramdas also came under water.

Due to the accumulation of water on the roads, the land connection between the affected villages was cut off.

Despite the flood situation, government officials and machinery could not reach for help.

Locals are busy strengthening the edges of the deck with their help.