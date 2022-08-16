Holding MMA competitions honour for KP: Atif

Peshawar-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, Science and Information Technology Atif Khan has said that organizing Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) competitions for the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is an honour for the province.

“Show your talents and make the name of your country on the national and international level”, said the minister to youngsters, adding that the provincial government would provide all kinds of support in this regard.

The Minister expressed these views while addressing as chief guest during the ceremony of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MMA in line with the 75th Independence Day/Diamond Jubilee at Mardan Sports Complex Mardan. Ex-member national assembly Mujahid Khan, Members of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Zahir Shah Toru, Shaukat Khan, Director General Sports, several athletes and people in large number participated in the event.

KP Twenty top fighters of national and international reputation took part in the MMA competitions.

Mr Atif said that the provincial government was providing opportunities for recreational and healthy activities to the young generation to utilize their various sports skills for uplifting the name of the country on the international level and avoid them from bad company.

The Provincial Minister extended that MMA competitions would be held every year in KP. Khan further told the Directorate General of Sports has planned to start various sports activities at the district level in the entire province; aiming to provide a platform for talented athletes to come forward.

Provincial Minister Atif Khan awarded cash prizes to the winners and applaud them for their struggle. On the occasion, the minister along with provincial members also cut the Azadi cake. It should be noted that the mixed martial arts competitions were jointly organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Department and the Directorate of Youth Affairs.