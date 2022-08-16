IHC forms larger bench to hear PTI prohibited funding case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday decided to constitute a larger bench to hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition, challenging Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict in the prohibited funding case.

Names of the judges who will constitute the bench are yet to be finalised. Justice Umar Farooq took up the petition filed by the PTI challenging the ECP’s verdict in prohibited funding case.

During the hearing, PTI counsel Anwar Mansoor argued that the accounts’ information, which were provided, was not included in the electoral watchdog’s verdict. “We had told ECP that some accounts’ information was not necessary due to some reasons,” he added.

The PTI counsel noted that some funds were transferred to provincial leaders from central accounts, urging the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to stop ECP from taking any action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Meanwhile, Justice Umar Farooq announced to constitute a larger bench, saying that a stay order will also be issued by the larger bench. The bench would take up the petition in PTI prohibited funding case on August 18.

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI had been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan-Iran train service partially restored

National

Nawaz Sharif opposes hike in petroleum prices: Maryam Nawaz

National

Court overrules decision to conduct exhumation, autopsy of Aamir Liaquat

Islamabad

IHC reserves verdict on govt’s plea seeking Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand

Business

Price hike in petroleum products challenged in LHC

Islamabad

Gill shouldn’t have said that: Imran Khan

National

Met Office predicts rain-wind with thundershower in parts of country

Karachi

Oil carrier bus collision leaves 20 dead on Motorway M-5

National

Star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem arrives in Pakistan

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 358 fresh Covid cases in one day

1 of 10,416

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More