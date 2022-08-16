IHC reserves verdict on govt’s plea seeking Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the admissibility of a petition by the federal government seeking the physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case filed against him.

Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon, on August 13, had moved the IHC seeking its order to declare the decision taken by the district and sessions court null and void while extending the physical remand of Shahbaz Gill, a close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, accusing the police of lodging a sedition case against him on the directives of the federal government, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill filed a petition in the IHC seeking dismissal of the FIR against him.

In his petition, Shahbaz Gill pleaded with the IHC to declare the FIR against him null and void. He maintained that the case registered against him is based on malice, adding that the Islamabad Police registered the case to show its loyalty to the government.

At the outset of today’s hearing, IHC acting Chief Justice resumed the hearing of the government’s petition, clubbing it with Shahbaz Gill’s plea.