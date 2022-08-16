Agencies

Imran to be disqualified over his wrong doing: Kaira

ISLAMABAD – Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said Imran Khan will be disqualified by court due to his mismanagement and wrong doing when he was in power.

Talking to private news channel, he said Imran Khan during his tenure as PM had taken home many Toshakhana gifts and earned millions of rupees from these jewel-class watches but not paid a single rupee of tax to the government.

Kaira said Imran Khan claims about foreign conspiracy in every case. He said the government would not allow creating chaos and anarchy in the country and all resources would be utilized to ensure rule of law.

On the allegations that Shahbaz Gill was tortured when he was given into police custody on physical remand, Kaira commented that he will request the government to re-conduct the medical examination of Gill by the PTI’s formulated medical board.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

PM constitutes committee to address problems faced by foreign companies

International

EU, other states urge Russia to withdraw forces from Ukrainian nuclear power plant

Newspaper

Babar Azam looks forward to first bilateral series against Netherlands

Entertainment

Anne Heche organs donated as actress is taken off life support

Headlines

Nawaz Sharif to return in September

National

PM directs to provide Rs50,000 cash relief to each flood-affected family

National

Govt raises petrol price by Rs6.72/litre

National

Govt working to amend laws to repeal ban on Nawaz before his return

National

Imran stays away from Gill’s remarks, calls them ‘wrong’

National

Pakistan, KSA to expedite co-op in investment, energy, trade

1 of 9,806

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More