Incentives announced for differently-abled persons

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has announced increasing conveyance allowance for the blind, dumb, deaf and other differently-abled employees in all government departments of Punjab.

He also announced up-gradation of posts and recruitment against 664 vacant posts during a meeting with a delegation of physically-challenged persons, who called on the CM at his office here on Monday. The delegation also apprised the chief minister about their problems and issues.

Parvez issued directions to resolve their issues without any delay and informed them that the provincial government would give Rs10,000 monthly conveyance allowance to differently-abled persons. He also announced upgrading posts for the disabled employees in all the provincial government departments and explained that posts for all those who could not walk or hear would be upgraded. The CM further announced immediate recruitment of 664 vacant posts for the disabled persons and asked the Special Education Department to send the summary to his office on Monday. “Not a second should be wasted to complete a noble cause. The government would solve your problems while ensuring full respect,” he told the delegation members. Principal Secretary to CM M Khan Bhatti, finance secretary and others were also present on the occasion.

CM ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR HEIRS OF ACCIDENT VICTIMS

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday announced financial assistance worth 200,000 each to the heirs of those who died in a traffic accident near Feroza area of Rahim Yar Khan.

The chief minister ordered the deputy commissioner to give cheques to the family members without delay, says a handout issued here. He offered Fateha and expressed grief over the loss of lives.

“The Punjab government is with the bereaved families in their hour of sorrow,” he added. He also directed the Housing secretary Punjab to rectify Feroza’s sewerage system as soon as possible.

SENATOR EJAZ CHAUDHRY

CALLS ON CM Parvez

Senator Ejaz Chaudhry on Monday called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Speaking on this occasion, the CM observed that in line with the vision of Imran Khan, the real era of development and prosperity had begun. He said that together with Imran Khan, the provincial government would serve the nation and visionary projects would be initiated for the welfare of the people.

Parvez Elahi emphasised that the young generation, especially students, was the focus of attention. Earlier, education was made free up to matriculation, now, they would be provided free education up to graduation, he said and added that the teaching of the Holy Quran had became mandatory for students in schools and colleges in Punjab.

On the occasion, Ejaz Chaudhry mentioned that Parvez Elahi had served the people before and would set new records of public service again. The development journey would resume from where it left off a few months ago, he added.