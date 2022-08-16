PR

Independence Day celebration & tree plantation at DHA City Karachi

KARACHI – 75 years of Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations were held at Visitors Centre DHA City Karachi on Sunday, 14th August 2022.
Begum & Brig Mehmood Ali Babri SI (M), (R), Executive Director DHA City Karachi honored the occasion with his presence as chief guest. The event started with flag hoisting by honorable chief guest, followed by national anthem. The DHACSS DCK Campus students made the event colorful with their active participation. The event started with recitation of Holy Quran, Naat and then various items were presented in the form of speeches, tableau and cultural dress show with national and patriotic songs.
Later Begum. & Brig Mehmood Ali Babri, SI (M) (R) Executive Director DCK distributed prizes among the participants students. Ceremony culminated on plantation of saplings by DHA City officers, staff, faculty and students of DHACSS DCK Campus in Sector 3A. The purpose was to reassure our resolve for a progressive and green Pakistan.

