Our Staff Reporter

JUI-F leader injured in blast; protest announced in Bajaur

Peshawar – Chairman of JUI-F Khar tehsil in Bajaur tribal district Haji Sayed Badshah survived a bomb attack on his vehicle on Monday while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F announced to launch protests from Friday against attacks on the party leaders.

The tehsil chairman along with a security man and another person was travelling in his vehicle when a roadside mine bomb hit his vehicle. Sayed Badshah and a Levies man were injured while the other man escaped unhurt. The vehicle was severely damaged in the blast.

Soon after the attack, JUI-F Senator Maulana Abdul Rasheed addressed news conference at the residence of Sayed Badshah and said that the party would start protests on Friday and stage sit-in for an indefinite period.

The senator said that several leaders were attacked in Bajaur district in recent months but that the government failed to control law and order.

He questioned the role of security agencies in the face of the growing attacks. He announced to stage sit-in for an indefinite period outside Civil Colony and Bajaur Scouts premises from Friday next.

