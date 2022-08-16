Justice Mansoor Ali Shah becomes JCP member

ISLAMABAD – Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on Monday became the member of Judicial Commission of Pakistan to replace Justice Sajjad Ali Shah. Justice Mansoor has been appointed as member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan. He was nominated for the post after the retirement of Justice (r) Sajjad Ali Shah as judge of the Supreme Court. Justice (r) Sajjad attained his superannuation on Aug 13. The JCP is a commission which makes appointments/elevation of judges to the Supreme Court and high courts of the country. Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial currently heads the JCP.