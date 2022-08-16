KP govt fully aware of responsibilities: Barrister Saif

Peshawar – Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has said that there is complete peace and order in the entire Malakand division including Swat and the situation that had emerged in Swat in the past few days has been fully rectified.

In a statement issued from his office, Barrister Saif said that during this time, Chief Minister, the entire provincial government and concerned departments were closely monitoring the situation and in this regard, the provincial government was in close contact with the law enforcement agencies. He said that the provincial government is fully aware of its duties and responsibilities.

“Government has resolved the matter amicably without creating panic in the public,” he added. Barrister Saif said, if the provincial government had taken strict action, fear and panic would spread among the people of Swat valley, which we did not want under any circumstances. The provincial government has resolved the matter with great understanding and wisdom, he added.

The SACM stressed that the process of development and prosperity in the Malakand Division including Swat will continue for which peace is our priority. He added, that on the occasion of Independence Day, more than three lakh tourists visited the Malakand division including Swat, which is a clear proof of peace in the region.

Barrister Saif said that we invite and welcome tourists to come without any fear adding that the government and law enforcement agencies are always alert for maintaining peace in the area.