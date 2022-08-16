Malik wishes best to new Pak rugby 7s captain Daud Gill

Lahore – Former Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik (Tamgh-e-Imtiaz) has wished best to new Pakistan rugby 7s captain Daud Gill of DHA Rugby Club (Wild Bears) and hoped that he will work harder to win international laurels for Pakistan. Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) appointed Daud Gill as captain of Pakistan 7s rugby team for Asian Rugby 7s Trophy 2022 that was played in Jakarta, Indonesia. Malik said that Pakistan rugby is progressing rapidly under the dynamic leadership of its President Arif Saeed, who himself is a sportsman and a true sports lover. He has taken some drastic steps to further popularize rugby in Pakistan and its future in the country seems quite bright here. Malik also lauded the contribution of DHA Rugby Club, which is providing promising and talented players to the country and the appointment of Daud Gill of DHA Rugby Club shows the true and sincere efforts of the club towards Pakistan rugby.