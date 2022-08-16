Staff Reporter

Man arrested for using green number plates on private vehicle

KARACHI -Ajmair Nagri police station on Monday arrested a person for allegedly using fake government number plates and blue police light on a private vehicles.  According to SHO Ajmair Nagri Nazim Rao, alleged accused Hunain Sabir was using green number plates and blue police light on his private vehicle. Upon asking he failed to prove his identity and association with any government organisation.

An FIR under sections 170 and 171 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) has been registered against arrested.

It is pertinent to mentioned here that on July 24th, the government had issued instructions to launch campaign against illegal blue/ green number plates and police lights installed on privately owned vehicles. To discourage the illegal practice, the Sindh police chief had also ordered to seize such vehicles and to register FIRs.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

National song, speech competitions held at PAC

Karachi

CM Murad terms Imran Khan a ‘great entertainer’

Karachi

Monsoon rains: by-poll on Karachi’s NA-245 hangs in balance

Karachi

KU issues mark sheets of MA annual exam

Karachi

Police ordered to assist citizens in rains

Karachi

Gill’s statement based on Imran’s narrative: Shazia Marri

Karachi

Wahab inaugurates Azadi Cup football tournament

Karachi

Sindh will be capable of producing own vaccines: Pechuho

Karachi

Sindh working expeditiously to meet energy needs: Shaikh

Karachi

Sindh revokes domicile, PRC condition for admission in intermediate

1 of 1,830

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More