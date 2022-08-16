Agencies

Man killed over land dispute

SARGODHA – A man was gunned down by his cousin over land dispute in Bhabhra police limits here on Monday. Police said Muhammad Aqeel (56) r/o Bhabhra area had a land dispute with his cousin Muhammad Wasim .On the day of incident,Wasim shot his cousin dead after exchanging harsh words over the issue.

Police shifted the body to nearby hospital and started investigation.

Dacoit gang busted

Sahiwal police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its five members.  A spokesman said on Monday that a police team, led by Station House Officer Sahiwal Fiyaz Ahmad, conducted raids in various localities and arrested gangsters including Khaleel  (ring leader), Aleem, Razaq, Shoukat  and Shamshad.

Police also recovered looted items worth Rs 50,000 and three pistols of 30-bore from them. The arrested accused were wanted by police in four cases of robbery, police said.

