Met Office predicts rain-wind with thundershower in parts of country

Rain-wind with thundershower is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 12 hours.

Heavy falls are also expected in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad twenty-three and Murree eighteen degree centigrade.