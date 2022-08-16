MOL Pakistan supports Edhi Foundation

ISLAMABAD – MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. has made a financial donation to the Edhi Foundation in support of Pakistan’s most well-known non-profit social welfare organisation.

At a simple cheque handover ceremony held last week at the Edhi Home in H-8, Zoltan Magyar, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), MOL Pakistan, provided financial support to the Edhi Foundation to help continue its important humanitarian work serving the citizens of Pakistan. Muhammad Saqib Hussain of MOL Pakistan and Shakeel Ahmad of Edhi Foundation were also present at the ceremony.

Thanks to volunteers and donations such as this, the Edhi Foundation provides a wide array of social services, including emergency and non-emergency services, regardless of race, religious affiliation, and social status. MOL Group Regional Vice President Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan, Ali Murtaza Abbas said, “As a responsible corporate entity, we support social welfare organizations such as the Edhi Foundation. We recognize and commend the important role it plays in providing social services and humanitarian aid to our local communities where we operate in Pakistan.” Over the years, MOL Pakistan has provided financial assistance to the Edhi Foundation through the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR). MOL Pakistan’s CSR initiatives, supporting the social welfare of communities located in the company’s areas of operation, also serve as a means of promoting employee engagement within the company.