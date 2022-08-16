Mushaal lambasts Indian government

ISLAMABAD – Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Monday lashed out at the supremacist Indian government for turning the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into a world’s largest slaughter house to terrorize Kashmiri people so as they could shun the freedom struggle. Mushaal, who is the wife of Jailed Hurriyat Kashmiri Leader Yasin Malik, said this in a video message on India’s 75th Independence Day, which was observed as Black Day by Kashmiris living on both sides of Line of Control and across the world to highlight the Indian state terrorism and war crimes before world.