National song, speech competitions held at PAC

RAWALPINDI – Punjab Arts Council, in collaboration with All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association, on Monday organised a national song, tableaus and speech competition to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations. .
Chairman Pakistan Green Task Force Dr Jamal Nasir was the chief guest of the programme.
Dr Jamal said that Independence Day was the day of renewal of the pledge to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.
“The establishment of Pakistan is a blessing for the Muslims of the subcontinent,” he added. He said that the forefathers sacrificed their lives for an independent state, adding there was a need to make the young generation aware of the freedom movement.
Finally, he congratulated all the children who participated in the competitions.
Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad, speaking on the occasion, said that the Pakistan Movement was the spirit of freedom and sacrifice.

