‘Nawaz Sharif strongly opposed hike in petrol price’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has claimed that the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif strongly opposed the hike in petrol price.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that party supremo Nawaz Sharif had strongly opposed the decision to raise the petrol price. “Nawaz Sharif even said that he couldn’t burden the people further and that he was not in favour of the decision,” the PML-N vice-president said, adding that the party’s supremo also left the meeting.

In another Tweet, Maryam Nawaz said that she stand by the people of Pakistan and cannot support the government’s decision.