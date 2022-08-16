PR

NFTStudio24 official media partner for Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit 2022

LAHORE – NFTStudio24 will be the media partner for Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit 2022 on October 4-5, 2022. Dubai is on its mission to become the hub of the digital world, and this conference will be a defining moment for the whole blockchain industry. NFTStudio24 is a global media news platform dedicated to empowering the emerging world of decentralization, blockchain, metaverse, NFT, and crypto by reporting on the latest and most authentic news, press releases, and podcast interviews. Blockchain Economy Summit is a global conference held in various countries every year to unite the blockchain community in one place. Web3 brands, NFT projects, and blockchainstartups gather worldwide to discuss their ideas and empower each other by spreading positivity. This time, the Blockchain Economy Summit is coming to Dubai to bring together the Middle East, East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, America, and Europe in one location. NFTStudio24 will be giving media coverage to the event to keep everyone updated on the highlights. As a media partner, NFTStudio24 CEO Asif Hameed expresses his anticipation for the event. Many well-known companies such as NAGA X, XT.com, Uniqan Capital, Satoshi Solutions, Kodo Assets, SafePal, and Admantium Crypto Advisors will be attending the event as sponsors. Tickets to Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit 2022 are open right now.

