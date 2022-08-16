Operation launched to clear Swat of militants

PESHAWAR – Security forces on Monday cleared the mountaintops of Peuchar area in Matta tehsil of Swat districts during an operation, official sources said. An official told The Nation that the cops and army soldiers launched a joint operation in the Matta mountains in the wake of recent resurgence of Tehreek-e-Taliban militants in the area. Swat Police spokesman Moeen Fayyaz said that Peuchar moutains were cleared on Monday and the operation was still in progress and would also be conducted in other mountainous areas of Swat district. Earlier, the ISPR had declared that militants of TTP had started leaving the region following talks with local elders. The resurgence of militants had scared the local population, who had seen the damage and destruction in the days of the militancy and subsequent military operations in the past.