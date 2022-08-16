Opposition fails to nominate leader in PA, says Chohan

LAHORE – Spokesman for Chief Minister Punjab Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Monday said that the opposition failed to nominate leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly. Talking to media persons in Punjab Assembly premises here, Chohan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a very large public gathering in Lahore on the occasion of Independence Day, adding that the huge number of people reflected their confidence in PTI chairman and the party as well. Chohan said that he respected every institution of the country. He said during the PTI’s government, the exports of the country were increasing day by day. He said that Pakistan was in better position in exports during the previous PTI government as compare to the neighboring country, adding that the tax collection was also higher. He claimed that the PTI would win the next general elections.

MINISTER REVIEWS INDUSTRIAL

ESTATES’ MATTERS

Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday chaired a meeting to review provision of infrastructural facilities, electricity and gas supply, prices of plots and other problems in industrial estates established by Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) and FIEDMC (Faisalabad). Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chairman Fazeel Asif, Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, CEO Jalal Hasan and concerned officers attended the meeting. The minister said that special economic zones are the engines of economic development, there would be no excuses regarding development work in industrial estates.

It is no way that the completion of development work would take years. He also said that the construction work on M-II Interchange should be started in the first week of September.

He said that the traffic problems on Sunder Raiwind Road should be resolved on priority basis for the convenience of the industrialists. The system of industrial units set up in industrial estates should be computerized. He said that the applications for getting status of Enterprise should be disposed of within five days and the matters of Multan Industrial Estate should be resolved within a week. Installation of water treatment plants in colonized industrial estates and a solid business model for reuse of purified water should be evolved, he added.

Aslam said that it is government’s policy to increase employment opportunities by speeding up the process of industrialization.