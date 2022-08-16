Our Staff Reporter

Over 35kg charas seized in Peshawar raids

Peshawar – As many as 35kg charas and more than 1kg crystal meth (ice) were seized and several drug peddlers arrested during separate incidents in the provincial capital on Monday.

An official said that six drug peddlers were nabbed and 20kg charas was seized during actions in the precincts of Chamkani Police Station. The arrested persons included two women hailing from Afghanistan, three men belonging to Khyber tribal district and one from Peshawar.

In separate raids following tip-offs, the police arrested nine drug peddlers and recovered 15kg charas and 1kh ice. The official said that the raids against the drug peddlers were carried out on the directives of the police high-ups as part of the campaign to curb the menace.

