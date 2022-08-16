Pak vs Ned Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s Match

NED vs PAK Prediction- Who Will Win Today’s Match Between Netherlands And Pakistan, Pakistan Tour of Netherlands 2022, 1st ODI. Pakistan and Netherlands are set to square off with each other in an upcoming ODI series. The NED vs PAK ODI series will witness three games.

NED vs PAK 1st ODI is set to be played on August 16 (Tuesday) at Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam. Pakistan tour of Netherlands 2022 is a rescheduled tour. In July 2020, the tour was cancelled due to COVID. Babar Azam is led to lead Pakistan in NED vs PAK ODI series. Netherlands will be led by Scott Edwards.

Pakistan last played an ODI series against West Indies in June 2022. In the three-match ODI series, Pakistan bagged a whitewash in the series. Pakistan defeated West Indies in the 1st ODI by 5 wickets, 2nd ODI by 120 runs, and the 3rd ODI by 50 runs.