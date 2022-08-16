Pak vs Ned Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s Match

NED vs PAK Prediction- Who Will Win Today’s Match Between Netherlands And Pakistan, Pakistan Tour of Netherlands 2022, 1st ODI. Pakistan and Netherlands are set to square off with each other in an upcoming ODI series. The NED vs PAK ODI series will witness three games.

NED vs PAK 1st ODI is set to be played on August 16 (Tuesday) at Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam. Pakistan tour of Netherlands 2022 is a rescheduled tour. In July 2020, the tour was cancelled due to COVID. Babar Azam is led to lead Pakistan in NED vs PAK ODI series. Netherlands will be led by Scott Edwards.

Pakistan last played an ODI series against West Indies in June 2022. In the three-match ODI series, Pakistan bagged a whitewash in the series. Pakistan defeated West Indies in the 1st ODI by 5 wickets, 2nd ODI by 120 runs, and the 3rd ODI by 50 runs.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PML-N to nominate Hamza Shahbaz for PA Opposition Leader slot

National

Parvez Elahi challenges ECP’s jurisdiction in PML-Q intra-party election case

National

High level of flood reaches Nala dike in Gujranwala

Karachi

Toyota Indus Motors reduces prices

National

Pakistan-Iran train service partially restored

National

Nawaz Sharif opposes hike in petroleum prices: Maryam Nawaz

National

Court overrules decision to conduct exhumation, autopsy of Aamir Liaquat

Islamabad

IHC forms larger bench to hear PTI prohibited funding case

Islamabad

IHC reserves verdict on govt’s plea seeking Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand

Business

Price hike in petroleum products challenged in LHC

1 of 10,804

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More