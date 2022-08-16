Pakistan-Iran train service partially restored

The train service between Pakistan and Iran, which remain suspended for the last 25 days, has been partially restored.

The goods trains – which were stopped at Dalbandin area of Chagai district – were allowed to proceed towards Iranian city of Zahedan. However, Ahmedwal Quetta railway station is still completely closed, the officials added.

According to the Pakistan Railways officials, the Ahmedwal Pak-Iran railway pill was submerged by rainwater and the track had been badly affected. The goods trains, coming from Iran to Quetta, will be stopped near Ahmedwal railway station, they added.

The rehabilitation work of railway track was underway for the last 20 days. “The restoration Ahmedwal Quetta section would take another 15 to 20 days,” the officials concluded.

