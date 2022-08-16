News Desk

Pakistan reports 358 fresh Covid cases in one day

Pakistan has reported eight deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,563,705. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,537 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 358 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 12,273 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 358 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 2.92 percent.

