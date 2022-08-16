Staff Reporter

Pakistan team clinches five medals in Int’l Triathlon Games

Lahore    –    Pakistan triathlon team clinched five medals in the International Triathlon Games held in Thailand. According to Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) spokesperson, the national team won three silver and two bronze medals in International Triathlon Games in which teams from Pakistan, Thailand, Nepal, Taiwan and Philippines participated. Pakistan’s 9-member team participated in running, shooting and swimming events of the International Triathlon Games. In U-19 1500m running and 150m swimming events, Labib Ahmed and Attaullah won silver medals while in the U-13 category, M Afnan won silver medal. In the senior category, Arsalan and Mohsin won bronze medals. Pakistan team was comprised of Arsalan Waraich, Waqar Ahmed, Mirza Ahmed Ahsan, M Afnan, Muneebur Rahman, Labib Ahmed, Mohsin Razzaq and M Ataullah. Tariq Ahmad Rashid was the head coach and manager of the national team. President PMPF Riyaz Fatiana and Secretary Zahoor Ahmed congratulated the Pakistan triathlon team on winning five medals in the International Triathlon Games.

