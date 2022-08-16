News Desk

Parvez Elahi challenges ECP’s jurisdiction in PML-Q intra-party election case

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader and Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday challenged the jurisdiction of the ECP in PML-Q intra-party elections case.

A five-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) heard Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s plea, challenging PML-Q’s intra-party elections.

At the outset of the hearing, the counsel of Pervaiz Elahi challenging the ambit of ECP said, the electoral body cannot hear the case.

He said the LHC directed ECP to reconsider the issue of its jurisdiction in the case, to which  Justice Ikramullah, a member of ECP, said LHC has not made ECP bound in the case.

Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja directed Pervaiz Elahi’s counsel to submit reservations with the ECP in writing. “We are not bound to immediately decide on your plea”, the ECP chief said and added after hearing arguments, we will decide how to take up the case further.

The further hearing on the case has been adjourned until August 18.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed PML-Q leader Kamil Agha to reach out to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the latter’s decision to retain Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as president of the party.

