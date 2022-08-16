Past in Perspective

“This is a war to end all wars.”–Woodrow Wilson.

 

 

The Battle of Britain was fought during World War II, after Germany’s blitzkrieg invasion of France. As its government collapsed, a German regime took over. The country’s eyes were now on Britain which was surrounded by German forces which were especially stationed on all French ports that were just across the English Channel. Air raids were carried out by the Luftwaffe from July through September of 1940 but the battle ultimately ended in Germany’s defeat by the Royal Air Force. Britain’s victory not only prevented the possibility of invasion but also created the conditions for its survival, the extension of the war and the eventual defeat of the Nazis.

