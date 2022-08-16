PDA introduces Land Record Management Information System

PESHAWAR – Peshawar Development Authority’s Board of Directors has approved the Land Record Management Information System for the New Peshawar Valley Housing Scheme to digitize the entire matters related to the land record of the housing schemes.

The decision was made in the 9th BoD meeting of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) which was held here on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair. Besides Provincial Ministers Taimur Jhagra, Ishtiaq Urmar and Faisal Amin Gandapur, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary forest Abid Majeed, DG PDA and other board members attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting to issue letters of intimation under the land sharing formula to the land owners of the new Peshawar Valley Project this week.

The forum constituted a committee under the supervision of the Minister for Finance for necessary amendments to Peshawar Development Authority’s Auction Regulations 2021. The said committee will submit its proposal to the board for final approval.

The forum approved to regularize 22 remaining contract employees of PDA recruited under the decease sons’ quota. The Chief Minister on the occasion directed the authorities concerned to expedite progress on the construction of an access road to the new Peshawar valley. He also directed the quarters concerned to take concrete steps for immediate resolution of Zone I, Zone II and Zone V issues of Regi Model Town.