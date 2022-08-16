Police arrest 15 criminals, seize weapons and liquor

Rawalpindi – The police have arrested nine accused involved in various crimes from different areas of the city and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

According to details, ICT Police continued crackdown against criminal elements involved in illegal activities. During the crackdown, Bhara Kahu police arrested Arslan Saleem and recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from him. Likewise, Secretariat Police arrested an accused namely Jawad for possessing illegal weapons and recovered one pistol from his possession. Aabpara police team arrested a bootlegger namely Anwar Masih and recovered 60 litres liquor from his possession. Similarly, Tarnol police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Bashir and Waseem Akram and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Golra and Sabzi Mandi police teams arrested two accused Asim and Kashif who were involved in helping proclaimed offenders for escape.

Moreover, Shehzad Town police arrested two accused, Danish Ali and Ehsan Ullah, during snap checking and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nominated accused and further investigation is underway. Islamabad police have accelerated efforts against criminal elements in the city to curb the crime and to save the lives and property of the citizens. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police and inform about any suspicious activity around them. Also, police nabbed six criminals and recovered 40 litres of wine and stolen valuables from their possession, he said.

He said that Islamabad police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious life and property of citizens and maintain peace and tranquillity in the city. According to details, Sihala police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Sulman involved in theft and recovered stolen valuables from his possession. Similarly, Koral police team arrested a bootlegger namely Muhammad Shafique and recovered 40 litres of liquor from his possession.

While Lohi Bher police team arrested four accused including three ladies involved in immoral activities. Cases have been registered against the nominated culprits and further investigation is underway.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.