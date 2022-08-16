News Desk

Police arrest four suspects for harassing foreign tourists in Islamabad

The police have arrested four suspects who harassed foreign tourists in Islamabad’s Shakarparian.

The Islamabad Police have also recovered videos that the suspects filmed from their phones. A case has been registered in the Aabpara police station.

A day prior, three foreigners, including two women, were harassed in Shakarparian in the federal capital.

The police had said that the incident took place at the Pakistan Monument.

The video of the incident went viral on social media and was posted by Islamabad Updates — a Twitter page that posts about different issues in the city.

The videos triggered a strong reaction from netizens, with most people asking the authorities concerned to initiate an investigation and take action against the culprits involved.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Punjab home minister denies Shahbaz Gill torture rumours

National

Remittances stay above $2bn despite month-on-month decrease of over 8pc

National

Prohibited funding case: IHC forms larger bench to hear PTI’s plea

National

PTI begins preparations for general elections: Sources

National

Lasbela tragedy: Political party workers found involved in social media campaign

National

Cabinet gives nod to place Shahzad Akbar’s name on ECL

Islamabad

Health ministry rejects DRAP’s summary to increase medicine prices

National

CM Punjab hands over modern machinery, vehicles to Rescue 1122

Lahore

Punjab Uplifts Major Sectors by Approving Various Development Schemes in PDWP Forum

Lahore

‘Nawaz Sharif strongly opposed hike in petrol price’

1 of 8,821

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More