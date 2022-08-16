Staff Reporter

Police ordered to assist citizens in rains

KARACHI – Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police— Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho on Monday directed all the field commanders to remain in the field during the monsoon rains to facilitate the citizens.  The officers and personnel of Karachi police operation and traffic ranges were directed to remain present in the field in their concerned jurisdictions, according to spokesperson of Karachi police.  Traffic police, in particular, was instructed to ensure smooth flow of traffic during and post rains.  All SDPOs, SHOs and traffic SOs were ordered to remain on roads along with their staff.  The rain emergency unit of Special Security Unit (SSU) was also instructed to remain alert to deal with possible urban flooding situation and to assist the citizens at all times. Police patrolling vehicles had also been ordered to be equipped with necessary tools, tubes and equipment/ items used to remove vehicles stuck in the rain.

More Stories
Islamabad

National song, speech competitions held at PAC

Karachi

CM Murad terms Imran Khan a ‘great entertainer’

Karachi

Monsoon rains: by-poll on Karachi’s NA-245 hangs in balance

Karachi

Man arrested for using green number plates on private vehicle

Karachi

KU issues mark sheets of MA annual exam

Karachi

Gill’s statement based on Imran’s narrative: Shazia Marri

Karachi

Wahab inaugurates Azadi Cup football tournament

Karachi

Sindh will be capable of producing own vaccines: Pechuho

Karachi

Sindh working expeditiously to meet energy needs: Shaikh

Karachi

Sindh revokes domicile, PRC condition for admission in intermediate

1 of 1,830

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More