Price hike in petroleum products challenged in LHC

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC), challenging the recent fuel prices hike.

Advocate Azhar Siddique filed a plea in the LHC pertaining to fuel prices.

He stated that the federal government has jacked up the prices of petroleum products, despite price fall in the international market. The move of government would lead to a further rise in inflation, he added.

The government rather than transferring the benefit of downing oil prices in the international market, has jacked up the fuel prices in the country, the petition read.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to declare the recent increase in fuel prices void.

On Monday night, the federal government announced a hike of Rs6.72 per litre in the price of petrol for the remaining days of August 2022, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The price of diesel saw a decrease of Rs0.51 while the per litre rate of light diesel jacked up by Rs0.43 per litre. The price of kerosene oil decreased up to Rs1.67 per litre, the notification read.

