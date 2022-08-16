News Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan will visit UK and Germany in Sept

LONDON    –   Harry and Meghan will visit the UK and Germany in the first week of September, according to a spokesperson. “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September,” a spokesperson for the couple said Monday. The couple are expected to attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit on September 5 and the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 One Year to Go in Germany on September 6, before flying back to the UK for the WellChild Awards 2022 on September 8, according to the spokesperson. The pair, who moved to the United States in 2020, were last in the UK for the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June, when the monarch met their daughter, Lilibet, for the first time. However, the Sussexes were not invited to join the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony, as only royals carrying out official duties were included.

Harry and Meghan split from the royal family in 2020 and no longer take part in royal duties.

They flew in from the US for the jubilee celebrations and were warmly welcomed by the crowd, arriving to cheers.

Ahead of the event, there was much speculation in the British press over how the couple would be received following their decision to step back from the royal family and move to California.

