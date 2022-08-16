Prohibited funding case: IHC forms larger bench to hear PTI’s plea

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday constituted a larger bench to hear the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plea against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision in the PTI prohibited funding case.

Acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Aamir Farooq heard the petition and Anwar Mansoor appeared in the court on behalf of PTI.

Anwar Mansoor said that PTI has also challenged the fact-finding report of the Election Commission and the Supreme Court in the Hanif Abbasi case has made it clear that disclosure of accounts was not necessary for various reasons.

Acting Chief Justice Amir Farooq remarked that “As per his memory, this is the first case of its kind after the Wali Khan case. A reference was sent in the Wali Khan case. Was the reference not sent in this case?

Anwar Mansoor requested that the court should bound the Election Commission not to take any action to the extent of the issued show cause notices.

Acting Chief Justice further remarked that the issue of stay order including show cause will be heard by the larger bench. The court adjourned the hearing till August 18, directing the case to be fixed before a larger bench.