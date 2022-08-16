PSO celebrates Independence Day

KARACHI – The country’s leading energy company and national flag bearer, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) celebrated 75 years of Pakistan’s Independence at PSO House, Karachi. On this momentous occasion, Managing Director & CEO, Syed Muhammad Taha hoisted the national flag, which was followed by the national anthem and prayers for the country’s prosperity and progress. Taha also planted tree saplings for a greener Pakistan. Company officials and staff were also present at the occasion to express solidarity and love for their homeland. PSO renewed its pledge to continue fueling the nation’s progress.