PSX stays bullish, gains 764 points

ISLAMABAD- The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 764.25 points, a positive change of 1.78 percent, closing at 43,621.82 points against 42,857.57 points on the last working day. A total of 541,548,244 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 373,855,747 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.16.836 billion against Rs.10.613  billion on last trading day. As many as 368 companies transacted shares in the stock market,272 of them recorded gain and 75 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 58,624,500 shares and price per share of Rs.3.35, Pak Refinery with volume of 38,745,080 and price per share of Rs.19.72 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 37,753,500 and price per share of Rs.1.35. Nestle PakistanXD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.250 per share, closing at Rs.6,150 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.73.78 to Rs.1,136.72 Bhanero Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs106.38 per share closing at Rs.1,318.62 followed by Indus Motor Company, the share price of which declined by Rs15.71 to close at Rs.1,048.08.

