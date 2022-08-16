News Desk

PTI begins preparations for general elections: Sources

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday formally started preparations for the upcoming general elections.

In this regard, a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Riaz Fatiana for the selection and initial scrutiny of PTI candidates.

Sources privy to the matter said that the committee headed by Riaz Fatiana held informal meetings with the candidates, the committee started evaluating constituencies and candidates from across the country, and made recommendations based on surveys, interviews and opinions of party officials in the constituencies.

Sources further stated that the committee will present the report to the PTI top leadership by identifying the difficulties and shortcomings of party in various constituencies while the recommendations of the committee will be presented to the Central Parliamentary Board.

The committee will take final decisions regarding the tickets in the light of the report.

