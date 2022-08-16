Our Staff Reporter

PTI leaders requesting govt for ‘NRO’: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders were struggling to get ‘NRO’ from the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).

“The PTI leadership is sending messages through different resources requesting NRO and halting foreign funding case,” he said while talking to a private television channel. “We want to make the foreign funding case as test case,“ he added. “Imran Khan was seeking details of assets from other parties but he was reluctant to provide resources of his money in foreign funding trial,” he said. The PTI had broken the constitution and law of the country, he said adding that the PTI leadership would face action in hiding the facts from the election commission.  Commenting on the early elections as demanded by PTI, he said, the next elections would be held as per schedule. He made it clear that incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Anne Heche organs donated as actress is taken off life support

Headlines

Nawaz Sharif to return in September

National

PM directs to provide Rs50,000 cash relief to each flood-affected family

National

Govt raises petrol price by Rs6.72/litre

National

Govt working to amend laws to repeal ban on Nawaz before his return

National

Imran stays away from Gill’s remarks, calls them ‘wrong’

National

Pakistan, KSA to expedite co-op in investment, energy, trade

National

19 drown, hundreds stranded in flood-hit areas of Balochistan, Punjab

National

NA approves bill to sell off state-owned enterprises

National

Cabinet body report skips ‘touching’ Shahzad Akbar

1 of 9,806

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More