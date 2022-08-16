PTI to mount pressure on govt for early elections

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to mount pressure on the Shehbaz-led coalition government for early elections in the country.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by party chairman Imran Khan at Bani Gala on Monday. The meeting discussed the political situation of the country, while the public campaign and the programme of the PTI rallies was also discussed. During the meeting, senior PTI leaders decided to hold a major rally in Karachi on August 19, while other important matters were also taken into consideration. Sources privy to the matter said that large rallies will be held in major cities including Rawalpindi, Karachi and Peshawar during next week. Meanwhile, it was also concluded in the meeting that the former prime minister himself will conduct the election campaign on nine seats.

The meeting also decided to take legal action against those involved in the May 25 violence. The legal team will ensure all cases are filed within 7 days. The PTI leadership was of the view that the characters involved in the incident would not be spared under any circumstances.

Meanwhile, party central leader and former minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that if the government does not want to hold elections, then impose martial law in the country. Fawad said that there is a conspiracy to suppress PTI and disqualify Imran Khan. Fawad Chaudhary declared that the decisive phase of their political movement has started so only negotiations can be held for general elections now.