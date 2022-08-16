Agencies

Punjab govt withdraws security provided to Sharif family

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Monday withdrawn security provided to the Sharif family. The Punjab Home Department directed the provincial police to withdraw security provided to the Sharif family at their homes in Jati Umrah and Model Town. Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar said that police would provide security only to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said that the security officials were deployed only at the declared houses of PM Shehbaz. The Punjab police said that more than 500 police officials had been deployed for the security of the Sharifs. Before this, Ataullah Rehman and other PML-N leaders were also provided security, it added.

 

 

