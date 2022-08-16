Punjab ministers’ portfolios reshuffled in one week

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi on Monday reshuffled the portfolios of his cabinet ministers after a week of the first notification about their departments. The chief minister has also inducted a new minister in his cabinet. Dr Akhtar Malik who took oath as minister the other day, has been assigned the portfolio of Primary and Secondary Health Care. This department has been taken away from Dr Yasmin Rashid.

According to the notification issued on Monday, the department of public prosecution has been withdrawn from Raja Basharat and handed over to Mossadeq Abbasi who will continue to hold the existing portfolio of Anti-Corruption Establishment.

Akhtar Malik inducted in cabinet

Raja Basharat has been entrusted with the portfolio of Parliamentary Affairs and environment. The portfolio of Parliamentary Affairs has been withdrawn from Khurram Shahzad Advocate while he will continue to hold the portfolio of the Law Department. The portfolio of Primary and Secondary Health Care has been withdrawn from Dr. Yasmin Rashid and handed over to Dr. Akhtar Malik who has joined the cabinet. The department of PITB has been withdrawn from Raja Yasir Humayun and given to Chief Minister’s Special Assistant Arslan Khalid.