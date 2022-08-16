Punjab Uplifts Major Sectors by Approving Various Development Schemes in PDWP Forum

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 19,926.566 million.

These schemes were approved in the 4th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Provision of Cricket High Performance Center at District Headquarter one at Sialkot (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 991.464 million, Provision of Cricket High Performance Center at Divisional Headquarter one at Faisalabad (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 909.748 million, Widening / Improvement of Road from Sialkot Cantt to Jassar Garrision, (Length = 69.00 KM), in District Sialkot & Narowal at the cost of Rs. 7,298.032 million, Construction of Dual Carriageway from Daska to Sambrial L=16.00 Km District Sialkot (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,675.630 million, Remodeling of Ketcheri Chowk, Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 6,422.722 million and Punjab Integrated Conservation and Rehabilitation Programme (PICRP) at the cost of Rs. 2,628.970 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.