Railways Minister reaffirms commitment to upgrade infrastructure of Railways

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has reaffirmed his commitment to upgrade the infrastructure of Railways with the assistance of the private sector.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore on Tuesday, he expressed his commitment to provide best facilities to passengers and increase Railways profitability.

The Minister said that in order to increase profitability, the private sector will assist in better utilization of land keeping in mind the number of passengers at Railway stations.

